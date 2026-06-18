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The Naturalist

The Naturalist

Art Project 605 presents THE NATURALIST, a group show that positions the contemporary artist as naturalist: an attentive observer, witness, and defender of nature, whose practice engages the entangled relationships among wildlife, landscape, and human culture. Through painting, photography, sculpture, and woodworking, Sara Jones, Eliza Klarer, Robert Larson, Pamela Sherlock, and Talon Stammen examine the natural world not only as subject matter, but as a site of inquiry, memory, reverence, and celebration.

Art Project 605, an art gallery in downtown Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, was founded in 2021 by Ellen Moses and Lori O’Dea with the mission to promote contemporary art in the region and offer a space for visitors to experience new forms of visual expression.

Art Project 605
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10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Art Project 605
917-971-7712
artproject605@gmail.com
https://www.emceramics.studio/art-project-605

Artist Group Info

Ellen Moses
artproject605@gmail.com
https://www.emceramics.studio/art-project-605-main
Art Project 605
605 Washington Ave
Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501
917-971-7712
artproject605@gmail.com
https://www.emceramics.studio/art-project-605