March 13, 2027

Sixteen03 Main Events

Dinner at 6:00pm | Dance at 7:00pm

Ticket Options:

Deluxe Ticket: Includes dinner (starting at 6:00pm) and the dance.

Standard Ticket: Includes admission to the dance from 7:00-9:00pm

A Special Evening for Moms and Their Little Princes

Moms, get ready for a magical night you and your little prince will cherish forever! The Prince Charming Ball is a beautifully crafted gala event designed to celebrate the special bond between mothers and their sons, while supporting the outreach programs of Northern Plains Dance.

This enchanting evening offers a chance to dress up, dance, and create lasting memories together in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. From twirling on the dance floor to enjoying delightful refreshments, every moment is filled with joy, laughter, and connection.

Beyond the fun and festivities, your participation directly supports Northern Plains Dance’s mission to bring the joy of dance to our community—especially through programs that reach underserved populations and nurture the next generation of dancers.

Join us for this unforgettable celebration of family, dance, and giving back. It’s more than just a night out—it’s a moment you and your little prince will treasure forever.

Refunds are not available for this event.

Tickets Pricing starting at $24