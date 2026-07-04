© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Princess & The Pea

The Princess & The Pea

A tiny pea. A towering stack of mattresses. A princess unlike any other.

Join us for a charming dance adaptation of The Princess and the Pea, specially created for children ages 3–5. With colorful costumes, playful storytelling, and a gentle narrator to guide the adventure, young audiences will meet a prince searching for a true princess and discover how one very small pea helps reveal a very special heart.

Perfect as a first introduction to the magic of dance, this delightful performance celebrates kindness, honesty, and the idea that being true to yourself is what makes you truly royal.

Tickets required - $2.50
https://northernplainsdance.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Tickets on sale on January 1, 2027

North Dakota Heritage Center – Russell Reid Auditorium

North Dakota Heritage Center
2.5
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
North Dakota Heritage Center
612 E. Boulevard Avenue
Bismarck, North Dakota 58505
701-328-2794
dlstuckle@nd.gov
https://www.history.nd.gov/events