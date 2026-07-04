The Princess & The Pea

A tiny pea. A towering stack of mattresses. A princess unlike any other.

Join us for a charming dance adaptation of The Princess and the Pea, specially created for children ages 3–5. With colorful costumes, playful storytelling, and a gentle narrator to guide the adventure, young audiences will meet a prince searching for a true princess and discover how one very small pea helps reveal a very special heart.

Perfect as a first introduction to the magic of dance, this delightful performance celebrates kindness, honesty, and the idea that being true to yourself is what makes you truly royal.

Tickets required - $2.50

https://northernplainsdance.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

Tickets on sale on January 1, 2027

North Dakota Heritage Center – Russell Reid Auditorium

