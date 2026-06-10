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The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party

The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party

Step into the wonder of the season at our festive Nutcracker Tea Party—a perfect holiday outing for families and young ballet lovers!

December 12th, 12:00PM
December 13th, 2:00PM

Enjoy sweet treats, storytime, and autographs from the Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends. Guests will also get a rare behind-the-scenes peek at the dancers’ warm-up class, take a guided backstage tour, and join in joyful holiday fun led by our charming hosts.

After the Tea Party, guests with tickets are whisked off to enjoy the matinee performance of The Nutcracker—a perfect end to this enchanting experience.

Please note:
– Tickets to The Nutcracker are sold separately.
– We do our best to seat parties together, but larger groups may be split between tables.

This beloved event sells out every year—reserve your spot now and make magical holiday memories to last a lifetime!

Belle Mehus Auditorium
Starting ticket price: $27
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Dec 2027

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Belle Mehus Auditorium
201 N 6th St
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501