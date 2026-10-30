University of Mary Jazz Concert

Looking for a great way to spend your Tuesday evening? They say big things come in small packages, and that’s exactly what you’ll get when you join us at Chick's Place on Tuesday, November 10th, at 7:00 PM for a relaxed night of live jazz and a touch of funk.

The evening will feature the UMary Music Department’s “Little Big Band” performing a varied set spanning several eras of jazz. Highlights include the hard-bop blues shuffles of Clifford Brown’s "Sandu" and Jerome Richardson’s "Groove Merchant," balanced by the smooth, lyrical melodies of Hoagy Carmichael’s classic ballad "The Nearness of You." The program also features vibrant Brazilian rhythms in "One Note Samba" and "Black Orpheus." Audiences can look forward to a lively contemporary funk chart by Mark Nimmer, "Why Not?," alongside a heavy dose of New Orleans street-beat energy in The Meters' funk anthem "Hey Pocky Way." In addition to the full ensemble charts, the night will include a special performance by an improvisational piano duo.

Whether you’re stopping by to support UMary music students or simply to enjoy great music, it’s the perfect place to unwind. Bring your friends, hang out, and enjoy the set. We hope to see you there. Admission is free and open to the public.

