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Visit with Santa Claus at the Library

Visit with Santa Claus at the Library

Bring a list and a camera. Santa Claus makes two stops at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library this season: Thursday, December 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. during Elkhorn Evenings, and Saturday, December 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. for families who prefer a daytime visit. All times Mountain.

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Free with admission
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau Road
Medora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com