Visit with Santa Claus at the Library
Visit with Santa Claus at the Library
Bring a list and a camera. Santa Claus makes two stops at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library this season: Thursday, December 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. during Elkhorn Evenings, and Saturday, December 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. for families who prefer a daytime visit. All times Mountain.
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
Free with admission
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau RoadMedora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com