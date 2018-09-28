Make your first dance unforgettable with professional wedding dance lessons designed to turn a meaningful tradition into a moment you’ll truly remember. Our 4-week Wedding Dance Workshop series introduces a different dance style each week, giving you the opportunity to explore what feels natural, comfortable, and right for you as a couple. Whether you’re envisioning something romantic, classic, or a little more playful, each session is designed to help you discover your perfect fit for the big day.

No experience is necessary—our lessons are thoughtfully paced for all levels and focused on helping you feel confident, comfortable, and connected every step of the way. You’ll be guided in a supportive, encouraging environment where learning feels easy and enjoyable, not stressful or intimidating.

By the end of the series, you’ll walk away with more than just choreography—you’ll have a first dance that feels authentic to you and a shared experience that sets the tone for your wedding celebration. Reserve your spot today and create a first dance that’s truly your own.

8/28-9/18- Fridays 6:30-7:30

Registration required - $60 for an individual or $120 for couples

https://northernplainsdance.org/adult-classes/

