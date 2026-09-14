Join HIA Health for a community education event on Tuesday, September 15 at the Holiday Inn Bismarck!

Life doesn't always follow the path we expected. Whether you're managing a chronic condition, caring for a loved one, planning, or simply wanting to make informed healthcare decisions, HIA Health invites community members to attend “What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life."

HIA Hospice Medical Director Dr. Mark Rostad and HIA Hospice Ancillary Services Manager Katie Ambuehl will lead the conversation to give attendees practical tools to help you navigate your journey with confidence.

Attendees will leave with actionable tips, local resources, and a personal planning guide designed to help organize important information and document what matters most.

Tuesday, September 15

6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: What’s Your Roadmap? Helpful Tips For Living Your Best Life

Holiday Inn Bismarck, 3903 State St., Bismarck, ND 58503

Please RSVP to attend; we look forward to seeing you at the event!