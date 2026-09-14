Worldwide Day of Play 2026

Get ready to play, build, and create at Worldwide Day of Play! Join us at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science for an afternoon of hands-on activities and games for the whole family.

Event Highlights:

Giant yard games

Program robots to explore North Dakota in a new way

Create your own rock pollinators

And more!

Date & Time: Saturday, September 26, 1:00–3:00 PM

Location: North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free with admission | Come play, create, and discover with us!