Worldwide Day of Play 2026
Worldwide Day of Play 2026
Get ready to play, build, and create at Worldwide Day of Play! Join us at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science for an afternoon of hands-on activities and games for the whole family.
Event Highlights:
Giant yard games
Program robots to explore North Dakota in a new way
Create your own rock pollinators
And more!
Date & Time: Saturday, September 26, 1:00–3:00 PM
Location: North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free with admission | Come play, create, and discover with us!
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501