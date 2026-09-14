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Worldwide Day of Play 2026

Worldwide Day of Play 2026

Get ready to play, build, and create at Worldwide Day of Play! Join us at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science for an afternoon of hands-on activities and games for the whole family.

Event Highlights:
Giant yard games
Program robots to explore North Dakota in a new way
Create your own rock pollinators
And more!

Date & Time: Saturday, September 26, 1:00–3:00 PM
Location: North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free with admission | Come play, create, and discover with us!

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary Avenue
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501