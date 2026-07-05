You’re Invited! Where Art Meets Home: Honoring Lynn Fundingsland

We invite you to join us as we launch Fundingsland HeART for Homes, a new community initiative inspired by the life and legacy of Lynn Fundingsland (1948–2025).

In partnership with Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley, the initiative will connect donated artwork from area artists with people accessing community housing supports, helping bring beauty, personality, and a sense of belonging into their homes. The initiative is funded through the Fundingsland Art for Equity Fund, managed by the FM Area Foundation.

This work continues the legacy of Lynn Fundingsland, a local artist, longtime Gallery 4 member, and advocate for accessible housing. Lynn believed deeply in the power of art and in creating a community where everyone has the opportunity to live with dignity.

Please join us for the Launch & Opening Reception:

Gallery 4

115 Roberts St N, Fargo, ND 58102

Thursday, September 3, 2026

5:00–7:00 p.m.

Presentation: 5:30 p.m.

The evening will introduce Fundingsland HeART for Homes, share the vision for the initiative, and offer ways for artists, community members, donors, and supporters to become part of this work.

Whether you knew Lynn, knew his art, share his passion for community, or simply believe that everyone deserves to feel at home, we hope you’ll join us.

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