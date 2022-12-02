Basin Electric proposes an expansion of its Pioneer Generation Station

Basin Electric Power Cooperative is planning an expansion of its Pioneer Generation Station in Williams County.

And it is seeking a siting permit from the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

"Basin proposes to add two 235 megawatt simple-cycle combustion turbines, and six 18.8 megawatt reciprocal internal combustion engines," said PSC Chairman Julie Fedorchak.

All told, that would add 583 megawatts.

"Basin cites, as a need for this, that the service area in northwestern North Dakota is experiencing a rapid increase in the development of computer server farm facilities, that host data centers and cryptocurrency mining, as well as activities associated with oil and gas extraction from the Bakken shale formation, concentrated in McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams Counties," said Fedorchak.

Pioneer is fueled by natural gas.

The PSC is planning a public hearing January Fifth in Williston.

