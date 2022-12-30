ND COVID-19: 552 cases confirmed this week

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 552 new cases of COVID-19 statewide this week.

This averages out to just under 79 new cases statewide per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 72.

169 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, 96 in Burleigh County and 46 in Grand Forks County.

77 new patients were admitted to area hospitals this week with COVID-19. Currently 62 inpatient beds and five ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed at: https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases