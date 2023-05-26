© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Local News

ND COVID-19: 72 cases confirmed in the last week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published May 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

North Dakota's case rate per 100,000 people was just nine.

North Dakota’s COVID rates continue to decline.

In the last seven days, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 72 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. This averages out to just over ten new cases per day. The department’s coronavirus dashboard says North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is nine.

Eleven new cases were confirmed in both Burleigh and Cass Counties, eight cases were confirmed in Grand Forks County, and Stark, Stutsman and Rolette Counties each had five new confirmed cases each.

In the last week, nine patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 15 inpatient beds and two ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

Danielle Webster
