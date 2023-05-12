ND COVID-19: 172 cases confirmed this week

In the last seven days, North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 172 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This averages out to just over 24 cases statewide per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 23.

37 cases were confirmed in Burleigh County, 31 in Cass County and 22 in Stutsman County.

In the past week, 28 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Currently 21 inpatient beds and three ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases