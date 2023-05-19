ND COVID-19: 109 cases confirmed this week

In the last seven days, North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 109 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

This averages out to just over 15 new cases per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 14.

31 cases were confirmed in Burleigh County, 16 in Cass County and ten in Grand Forks County.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also remains low. In the last seven days, 22 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Statewide, COVID patients currently occupy 28 inpatient beds and one ICU bed.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases