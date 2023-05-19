© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Local News

ND COVID-19: 109 cases confirmed this week

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT
IMG_7349.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

Hospitalizations also remain low.

In the last seven days, North Dakota’s Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 109 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

This averages out to just over 15 new cases per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 14.

31 cases were confirmed in Burleigh County, 16 in Cass County and ten in Grand Forks County.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also remains low. In the last seven days, 22 patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Statewide, COVID patients currently occupy 28 inpatient beds and one ICU bed.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

Coronavirus
Danielle Webster
