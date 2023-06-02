ND COVID-19: 75 cases confirmed this week

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 75 cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last seven days.

This averages out to just under eleven cases statewide per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is ten.

Eleven cases were confirmed in Burleigh County, ten in Williams County and nine in Ward County. A detailed map of all cases confirmed in each county is posted on our news page at news.prairiepublic.org.

In the last seven days, twelve people were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. COVID patients currently occupy 15 inpatients beds and 1 ICU bed statewide.