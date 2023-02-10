ND COVID-19: 818 cases confirmed this week

In the last seven days, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed another 818 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This averages out to just under 117 new cases per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 107.

185 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 108 in Grand Forks County and 88 in Burleigh County.

This week 66 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Statewide, 48 inpatient beds and six ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases