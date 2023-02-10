© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Local News

ND COVID-19: 818 cases confirmed this week

By Danielle Webster
Published February 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST
IMG_6124.jpg
North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services

North Dakota's case rate per 100,000 people is 107.

In the last seven days, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed another 818 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This averages out to just under 117 new cases per day. According to the department’s coronavirus dashboard, North Dakota’s case rate per 100,000 people is 107.

185 cases were confirmed in Cass County, 108 in Grand Forks County and 88 in Burleigh County.

This week 66 new patients were admitted to area hospitals with COVID-19. Statewide, 48 inpatient beds and six ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients.

The full dashboard can be viewed here: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases

Coronavirus
Danielle Webster
