PSC to hold public input sessions on MDU electric rate increase

The Public Service Commission has scheduled two public input sessions on MDU’s proposed electric rate increase.

MDU has asked for a 12.3 percent increase. For residential customers, the increase would be 17 percent.

For a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of power per month, the increase would be around $15.

MDU received an interim rate increase, that meant an increase of $5.09 for residential customers.

The public input hearings will be held at noon and 5 pm April 5th.

"The public input sessions are not considered part of the technical hearing, and the discussion at those sessions will not become part of the evidence reviewed by the Commission in decision making," said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart. "However, the discussion will aid the Commission and staff in identifying areas of concern to members of the public, and help consumers better understand MDU's request."

Haugen-Hoffart said comments will be received in person, in e-mails and letters, and via the telephone. She said customers are encouraged to view the hearing on-line or listen via the phone.

