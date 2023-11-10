MDU seeking natural gas rate increase

Bismarck-based MDU has filed for a natural gas rate increase.

The utility is asking for an $11.6 million rate increase, or about 7.5 percent.

"You break that down to what it would mean for a residential customer, which is our largest base, it would be about $5.90 per month, or about $71 per year," said MDU spokesperson Mark Hanson.

The last natural gas rate increase for MDU was 7.4 percent, granted in 2023 for a 2021-filed rate case. The utility initially asked for a 12.3 percent increase.

"This case looks at what we have done with our investment, infrastructure-wise, since that last case," Hanson said. "We've invested about $35 million since that case.

Hanson said the latest request is based on those replacements and upgrades.

"It's so we can insure reliability and safety for our customers, and for the integrity of our system," Hanson said. "And there are costs that have increased to operate and maintain that system, including materials and employee costs."

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has not yet set the case for hearing.