© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Short, strong blizzard to impact southern Red River Valley tonight into tomorrow

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Danielle Webster
Published February 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST
image (1).png
Grand Forks National Weather Service

A blizzard warning will be in effect from 6pm tonight until noon Wednesday.

A quick, overnight blizzard will impact the southern Red River Valley tonight into tomorrow.

Jacob Spender is a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says a blizzard warning will be in effect in the southern Red River Valley into west central Minnesota from 6pm this evening til noon tomorrow. The northern valley will be in a winter weather advisory, and the Devils Lake Basin will be in a wind advisory during the same time frame.

Spender says gusty winds of up to 50 to 60 miles per hour will be possible with this system, and some snow accumulation should also occur.

"Basically, we're looking at one to five inches in a short little band stretching from southeastern North Dakota all the way up into the Baudette area. Now, lower amounts as you head up into the northwest up into Devils Lake - which they could see almost nothing, up to an inch potentially. And then you also get those higher totals, getting down into Wadena, Elbow Lake and the Park Rapids area."

Spender says a wintry mix of freezing rain turning to snow will also dictate where the higher snow totals will end up. He says the strongest winds will begin later this evening around 8 or 9pm, and may impact Wednesday morning’s commute.

Tags
Local News Blizzard
Danielle Webster
See stories by Danielle Webster
Related Content