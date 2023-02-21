Significant storm systems sweeping through the state this week

Snow is falling in much of central and eastern North Dakota along and south of I-94, as the first of two back-to-back winter storms rolls through the state.

Jim Kaiser is a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. He says accumulations will vary, but the biggest impacts will be felt in the southern half of the state into Minnesota.

"Your big problem areas are expected along the I-94 corridor, Fargo, southeast North Dakota into Fergus falls - those are the areas we have intense snow fall rates today, with a lull of activity with some areas of blowing snow, some wind chills tonight, and then tomorrow afternoon we see that snow increase and ramp up again combined with the strengthening winds. Wind gusts look to be 40, 45 miles an hour with the falling snow tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight."

Dangerous wind chills will come with these systems, along with difficult to impossible travel conditions. Much of the area will be under some type of weather warning; south western North Dakota will have a winter weather advisory, south eastern North Dakota will have a blizzard warning and everything north of I-94 will fall under a wind chill warning.

The storms are expected to subside Thursday night.