Final push to fill sandbags at Sandbag Cass; volunteers needed today

Organizers are making one last push to recruit volunteers to fill sandbags at Sandbag Cass in West Fargo today.

Cass County Government public information coordinator Catlin Solum says one more strong turnout this afternoon will get them to their goal of 200,000 total sandbags for this year’s spring flood fight.

Solum says volunteers are needed between 3pm and 7pm this afternoon and early evening. Volunteers can either sign up at casscountynd.gov/volunteer, or just show up at the Cass County Highway Department at 1201 Main Avenue in West Fargo. Solum says 50 people are needed between 3pm and 6pm, and 20 people are needed between 6pm and 7pm.

As of last night, 141,000 total sandbags have been filled, with 45,000 being filled yesterday alone. All told, 1,535 volunteers have so far put in 2,985 volunteer hours into the sandbag filling effort.

Sandbag Cass will be closing its operations this evening – but will open again next week if needed.