A head start: NDSU's Early Entry program offers opportunities for high school students

North Dakota State University’s Early Entry program offers opportunities for high schoolers to get a head start on their college education.

Stacy Duffield is director of the Office of Teaching and Learning at NDSU. She says the program allows high school students to take college classes while still attending high school, many of which can count as “dual credit,” or count toward both their high school and college credits. She says the program is intended for students in grades 10 through 12, and has a GPA requirement for enrollment. Duffield says the program not only offers students additional academic challenges, but also offers ways for them to explore a potential career path. And she says – it makes financial sense, too.

"It's a reduced tuition rate; so instead of the regular tuition rate, it bills out at about $154 a credit, which is substantially less than the full price of a credit."

Rylan Swenson is a junior from Lake Park-Audubon High School, and is taking part in the Early Entry program. Duffield says by the time he graduates high school next year, Swenson will have more than junior status in his college education.