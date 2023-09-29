Bismarck teacher named 'Teacher of the Year'

A Bismarck physical education teacher and coach has been named North Dakota’s “Teacher of the Year” for 2024.

Sheila Peterson of Wachter Middle School received the award at a State Capitol ceremony.

Peterson has taught at Wachter since 2010. She thanked staff and administration at Wachter and the Bismarck School District, as well as her students.

"I encourage you to think of those students — the ones that shouldn't be here, the ones you're unsure of what their future holds," Peterson said. "Have high expectations for them. Give them opportunity, even when you know they might let you down sometimes."

Peterson said she doesn't know where she would be today without those people in her life.

"Think about how you can impact their lives, and empower them to believe in the beauty of their dreams," Peterson said. "How do we make sure every student has a person who believes in them without doubt, and cares enough top hold them to high expectations."

The other finalists for Teacher of the Year were Andee Mattson, music teacher and choir director at Ely Elementary school in Rugby; Trisha Schaefer, sixth grade teacher at Ramstad Middle School in Minot; and Megan Wasness, who teaches English at Central Middle School in Devils Lake.