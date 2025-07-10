Federal funding for adult basic education is on hold -- for now

The chief executive officer of the Coalition for Adult Basic Education – or “COABE” – is on a ten state tour, talking about what has happened to federal funding for the program – and what can be done about it.

Sharon Bonney is in North Dakota, talking about the concerns. She said her organization has 100,000 members across the nation, operating 2300 local programs, providing services to 3.2 million learners.

"They provide services such as helping the learners read, write and speak the language, helping them with digital literacy — using a computer — helping them become workforce-ready, and helping them pass the GED and high school equivalency," Bonney said in an interview. She said the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act provides funding for adult education to help these learners get into the workforce, or into a community college. She said in North Dakota, there is an 86 percent success rate.

"You're working with people that have the most barriers to life and employment," Bonney said. "And North Dakota has been so successful, helping people get jobs, pass the equivalency, go into college — that sort of thing."

Bonney said the federal act was “forward-funded,” meaning money was supposed to be available July first. But she said the federal Office of Management and Budget has put that funding under review.

Bonney saod most of the programs work on a shoestring budget.

"Many of them are only getting about $580 per learner for the entire year," Bonney said. "On average, elementary education gets $10,000 per pupil, and the average workforce gets $3000 per workforce individuals."

Bonney said with federal funding halted, that could mean some programs would have to close, or layoff staff. She is encouraging people to contact their Senators and Representatives, to give them the message about the importance of these funds.

"Frankly, every Administration should be about helping people get off of benefits, and into family-sustaining jobs, giving back to the economy," Bonney said. "We know that, of the individuals that come to the local programs here in North Dakota, 56 percent of them immediately go into the workforce."

Bonney said the people in adult education have heart, and want to see these learners succeed.