Coalition forming to oppose 'education savings accounts'

A coalition is organizing to oppose education savings accounts.

It’s called “North Dakotans for Public Schools.” And it is in response to measures in the Legislature to create those accounts.

One measure has passed – an income-based school choice measure – and is on its way to the Governor, if it isn’t reconsidered. It does not include home-schools. Another measure does include home schools.

"No matter what we call it — an education savings account, a voucher, school choice — it means that we are using public taxpayer dollars to fund private education," said organizer Erin Oban. "That is something North Dakotans for Public Schools is fully against."

Oban said the coalition is urging Gov. Kelly Armstrong to veto ESA measures. She said if Governor Armstrong signs the bill, there is the possibility of a referral. Oban said she’s been talking to a number of people who feel that way.

"They want to vote on this," Oban said. "They don't want to leave this one to the Legislature, and they're making that pretty clear, with the frustration they feel in so far the actions the Legislature has taken. We're happy to be a part of making sure the public is heard on this one."

The income-based measure passed the House 48 to 45.