Industrial Commission approves more CO2 storage

North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has approved a permit for more carbon dioxide storage.

This will store captured CO2 from the Milton R. Young power plant. That plant is the site of Project Tundra, which captures the CO2.

The storage is underground.

The new storage facility will be owned by Dakota Carbon Center West. It’s a subsidiary of Minnkota Electric Cooperative, based in Grand Forks. Minnkota also owns the Young Plant.

"It will be potentially 6.1 million metric tons per year for 20 years, or 123 million metric tons," North Dakota Mineral Resources director Lynn Helms told the Industrial Commission. "This will more than double what you've already permitted in the state."

Helms said so far, the Commission had permitted 100 million tons of CO2 storage.

Project Tundra is a $1.4 billion project. Construction is scheduled to start in 2024.

Helms said more than 80 percent of the “pore space” of the 30-thousand acre DCC West facility have signed easements. He said concerns were raised about how landowners who have not signed leases would be compensated.

"It was clear in the record they will be equitably compensated, just like those who have signed leases," Helms said.