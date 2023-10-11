City of Fargo's downtown tree farm enhancing "urban canopy"

The City of Fargo is moving about 30 trees from a tree nursery located just north of its downtown Main Library as part of its efforts to enhance its “urban canopy.”

City forester Scott Liudahl says the nursery consists of about 75 saplings that include elm, maple and gingko trees. He says today, the trees are being moved to a location at 4th Avenue and 2nd Street.

"In a nursery situation, they aren't going to get to their potential size - they can't," Liudahl says. "So now, while they're doing well, and they're small, the time of the year is perfect. We can move them to different locations where they can mature to their full size, at some point, and provide the benefits and services that they do."

Liudahl says more trees will be relocated next year.

With the confirmed arrival of the Emerald Ash Borer to Moorhead earlier this year, Liudahl says the decade-plus efforts to diversify tree populations within the community are ongoing.

"It still has not been confirmed in North Dakota. Moorhead is very, very actively going through their Emerald Ash Borer management plan. On our end, regularly we have been inspecting areas. We still have been pushing for diversification in our very high ash population areas, and that's going to continue."

The Emerald Ash Borer, or EAB is an invasive beetle that infests and eventually is fatal to ash trees.