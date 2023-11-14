Wahpeton natural gas customers could see a 'change' in their bills

As part of a pending rate increase case, natural gas customers in Wahpeton could see a change on their bills.

It would mean the bills would show MDU instead of Great Plains Natural Gas – which is a subsidiary of MDU.

"It's mainly for regulatory efficiencies," said MDU spokesman Mark Hanson. He said the other Great Plains customers are in Minnesota, while customers in Wahpeton are served by a different natural gas pipeline than the Minnesota customers.

"That'll change even more with the WBI pipeline expansion, that will bring more supply down to that area," Hanson said. "Wahpeton is on its own island, so it make sense to be under MDU."

That WBI project was given the go-ahead by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

"If a big industrial customer wants to com in (to Wahpeton), there wasn't enough capacity to serve them," Hanson said.

The WBI expansion will also serve Kindred.