Lt. Gov. Miller announces for Governor, PSC member announces for Congress, District Judge mulls Congress as well

North Dakota Lt. Governor Tammy Miller is now an official candidate for Governor.

Miller launched her campaign, with two on-line advertisements. One ties her with outgoing Gov. Doug Burgum, as well as former President Donald Trump. The other takes a shot at President Joe Biden.

Miller joins US Rep. Kelly Armstrong in seeking the GOP nomination for the office. She told the North Dakota Monitor she will be skipping the state GOP convention, and go right to the primary.

US House Race

State Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak is officially in the race for the House seat held by Armstrong. She joins former legislators Tom Campbell and Rick Becker in seeking the seat. Becker cannot seek the endorsement of the GOP state convention, because he ran as an independent for US Senate, and party rules say he can't identify as a Republican for six years. Becker is planning to campaign for the endorsement in the June primary.

Also, long-time district judge Wade Webb said he's considering running for Congress. He told Faro's KVRR-TV several people have been encouraging him to run.

