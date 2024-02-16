Fedorchak running for North Dakota's lone US House seat

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak is seeking the GOP nomination for the state’s lone US House seat.

Current Congressman Kelly Armstrong is running for Governor.

Fedorchak said if elected to the House, she wants to serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee.

"Our country is blessed beyond measure with energy resources," Fedorchak told the crowd of supporters at the state GOP Headquarters in Bismarck. "And yet, two-thirds of our nation is at risk of not having enough energy to meet demand, at times.

Fedorchak said the US has abundant coal, oil, gas, wind, solar, nuclear and hydropower,.

"There is no reasonable excuse for not having enough energy to meet this demand in our country," Fedorchak said.

Fedorchak said she will seek the nod at the state convention – and said she will be on the primary ballot, either way.

Also seeking the endorsement for House are former legislators Rick Becker and Tom Campbell.