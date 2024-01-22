BREAKING: Gov. Doug Burgum will not seek re-election

Governor Doug Burgum will not seek a third term.

Burgum made the announcement this morning, via e-mail. In it, Burgum said the state has made “incredible progress” during his years as governor.

Burgum was elected Governor in 2016, and re-elected in 2020. His term ends Dec. 14th.

Former State Senator Tom Campbell has said he plans to announce his candidacy for governor within the next few weeks. And Congressman Kelly Armstrong has indicated a desire to run as well.

(This story will be updated.)