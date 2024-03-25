© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Three Affiliated Chairman said oil development has helped the reservation, and the individual landowners

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published March 25, 2024 at 10:51 AM CDT
Three Affiliated Tribal Chairman Mark Fox at a Bismarck ceremony
Dave Thompson
Recently, a milestone was reached in oil production on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

Production reached the billion-barrel mark.

Three Affiliated Tribes chairman Mark Fox said much of the benefit has gone to landowners.

"That's been phenomenal, because many families can start affording good running cars, maybe a new home school clothes for their kids, and othr things that mainstream American families experience and enjoy, that we didn't have," Fox said.

Fox said that's about two-thirds of the oil revenue. He said the rest goes to the tribal government, and all tribal members benefit.

"Education, drug treatment, paving of roads, law enforcement, social services — these are the things we're talking about that we do with the one-third the tribes collected," Fox said. "We provide programming and infrastructure development."

Fox said if you haven’t been to Fort Berthold for a awhile, you should come and take a look.

"It's day and night," Fox said.
Tags
Local News oil revenue
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson