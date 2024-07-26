Democratic-NPL Party chairman outlines the delegate process, after Joe Biden decided against running for re-election

With President Joe Biden dropping out of the race for re-election, those who supported Biden during the North Dakota Democratic Party’s state convention are, of course, no longer “bound” to vote for him.

"So, any delegate can vote for whomever they want," said Democratic-NPL party chairman Adam Goldwyn. "There is absolutely no requirement for any delegate to vote for any individual person."

Goldwyn said that’s the reason the national party is holding a “virtual” endorsement vote, for Kamala Harris. He said that will be a multi-step process.

"First, Vice-President Kamala Harris has to get enough delegate signatures to get on the Convention ballot," Goldwyn said. "I would think that, over the next few days, the DNC is going to be sending around a form, asking delegates who they support, or the Harris Campaign will be asking delegates to sign on her behalf."

Goldwyn said the next step is the endorsing convention, to be held in Chicago in August. But he said the delegates will not be formally “pledged.”

"They're not pledged to her, bout a number have declared that she is the one," Goldwyn said. "In theory, if anyone gets 300 DNC delegates, with one from at least all 50 states, the name would be placed on the ballot for the Presidential nomination," Goldwyn said. "In practice, that's highly unlikely"

The convention is being held Aug. 19-22.