Cara Mund files for US House as a Republican

Bismarck attorney Cara Mund has filed petitions to get on the state’s primary ballot as a Republican candidate for the lone US House seat.

Mund ran two years ago. She ran as an independent – and was also backed by the Democrats. Mund is also a former Miss America.

Mund said she is a moderate Republican.

"I do think there are moderate North Dakotans that don't necessarily want us to go back 50 years in time," Mund said in an interview. "There are crucial issues impacting our families — how I afford groceries, how do I pay my mortgage. And we have representatives fighting with one another over meaningless things."

Mund said she wants to make sure North Dakota's representative in Washington really feels they're heard.

In addition to Mund, Republicans will choose from Alexander Balazs — the GOP-endorsed candidate — Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, former state Representative Rick Becker and newcomer Sharlet Mohr. All are on the primary ballot.

Meanwhile, there is a new candidate for US House on the Democratic side. Former Libertarian Rolland Riemers of Grand Forks will challenge Dem-NPL endorsed Trygve Hammer.