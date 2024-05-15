Airline passenger boardings in ND up 8 percent from April, 2023

North Dakota airline boardings were up 8 percent in April, compared to April, 2023.

The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reports 94,112 passengers flew in April. That’s almost 69-hundred over last April.

"It's almost the best April on record," said Aeronautics Commission director Kyle Wanner. "You'd have to go back to April, 2014 or 2015 to find a better month. That was during the peak oil boom days."

Wanner said it's getting close to record-breaking passenger numbers.

"I'm excited for what we're seeing throughout the state," Wanner said.

Wanner saids seven of the eight commercial airports saw increased numbers. He said the Jamestown airport is closed temporarily for pavement rehab. And Wanner said Fargo’s Hector International Airport set a new monthly passenger record with 41,466 passenger boardings.