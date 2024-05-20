UND's Chester Fritz Auditorium will be renamed

UND is changing the name of the Chester Fritz Auditorium.

Pending Board of Higher Education approval, the name will be "Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center."

"We have been talking over the last year, of what a premier performing arts venue the Chester Fritz really is," said UND vice-president for Finance and Operations Karla Mogeon Stewart. "We want the name change to really represent what this building means to the performing arts, and all of the wonderful shows and activities that we are able offer, because we have such a beautiful place."

Mogeon Stewart also said the term “auditorium” is misperceived by some.

"To a lot of folks, 'auditorium' is a large classroom, where you go to have a class," said Mogeon Stewart. "So we wanted the name to better-reflect that's it's really a performing arts center — a beautiful theatre where people can enjoy the arts in a really nice, beautiful way."

And Mogeon Stewart said the Fritz is getting a face-lift as well.

"We're really excited about this re-branding, and the opportunity for people to revisit the Chester Fritz, and see what we are able to offer in Grand Forks because of that building," Mogeon Stewart said.