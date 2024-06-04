UND continues its effort to update the campus

As the University of North Dakota continues its master plan for campus renovations, more buildings are being repurposed and renovated, and others will be coming down – such as the Hyslop Sports Arena.

"Hyslop has aged out," said UND President Andrew Armacost.

Armacost said asbestos removal will start in January, 2025, and the building will come down later that spring.

"That will make room for the new STEM complex, for science, technology, engineering and math," Armacost said.

Armacost said the campus master plan looks at which buildings needed to be taken down, and which buildings could be modernized. He said the plan will be updated.

"We've had great success," Armacost said. "And we need to think forward on that, to areas of bio-science and health, and how do we create the right spaces for our physicians, our nurses and our health professions programs. And then flight operations is a big one. It's the number one flying program in the country, and we need to make sure the spaces are suitable and modernized."

Work has already been done on residence halls, as well as other facilities.