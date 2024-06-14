$72.6M approved by State Water Commission for projects

The State Water Commission has approved $72.6 million for water projects in the state.

The funds are cost-share requests for the projects. The largest project is the water treatment plant in Bismarck. Pat Fridgen is Planning and Education Director for the Department of Water Resources.

"That project is actually an expansion project, that will occur right on the site of the existing water treatment plant right here on River Road in Bismarck."

Funding for the treatment plant was initially identified in Senate Bill 2020 during the last legislative session.

Fridgen says several other projects were also approved.

"One of the projects is a drain in Traill County, which is basically an improvement to a drain in that area. There's also the Lower Heart River Water Resource District, they're working on flood risk reduction project for the Mandan area. They working on some pre-construction engineering and design efforts; they've asked the commission for an additionally $723,000 to support those efforts, and ultimately that will assist them in moving that project toward construction in the next couple of years.

In total, 15 projects were approved for cost-share funds.