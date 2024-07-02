NDSCS to offer aircraft maintenance

The North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton will soon be offering an aircraft maintenance program.

College President Dr. Rod Flanigan said NDSCS received a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for that program – and the College is now in the process of putting the program together.

Flanigan said it will be a joint effort between NDSCS and the Fargo Jet Center.

"The plan right now is to have lecture in our facility, and the labs will be at one of the Fargo Jet Center buildings," Flanigan said. "We're looking forward to it — it should be a great program."

Flanigan said this is drive by a demand for trained aviation mechanics.

"It's the same with so many industries right now," Flanigan said. "There's a lot of grey hair in these kinds of industries, and they really are looking at trying to fill the pipeline with new talent and with a new generation of aviation mchanics."

NDSCS plans to launch the program in the fall of 2025.