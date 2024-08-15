TR Library reaches milestone; Loop Road work nears completion

A milestone for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library being built in Medora.

The construction is half complete. And officials say it’s on track for the official opening – July 4, 2026, the 250th birthday of the United States.

"Medora was a place where Theodore Roosevelt came to heal, after the death of his wife and his mother, on the same day, in the same house" said Library chief communications officer Matt Briney.

"it's a place where he found himself, where he learned conservation and how to become a leader again."

A “beam signing” ceremony was held at the construction site Wednesday.

Loop Road Construction Update

The “loop road” in Theodore Roosevelt National Park will be completely open to traffic ether late this year or early next year.

That from Senator John Hoeven.

A portion of the loop road was closed because of sinkholes in May, 2019.

Hoeven was speaking at the construction site of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

"When you go out there, you're going to be amazed at the structural engineering, to build that six miles on the sides of gulches and hills you can't believe," said Hoeven. "It is a marvel, and you're really going to enjoy it."

It’s a $47 million project.