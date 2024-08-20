Two natural gas pipeline projects in the works for ND

Two natural gas pipeline projects could mean more use of Bakken natural gas.

A pipeline company is planning to convert a crude oil pipeline that brings Bakken oil to Guernsey, Wyoming to a natural gas liquids pipeline.

Kinder Morgan plans to have the “Double H” pipeline converted by 2026.

State pipeline authority director Justin Kringstad said the line carried 48,000 barrels of oil each day. He said there are other options for the oil – and this conversion is good news for the Williston Basin.

"This is certainly a big win for the Basin, as we continue to look at natural gas infrastructure on a wholistic basis, all the way from gathering and processing, and transmission of dry gas and gas liquids," Kringstad said. "All of those need to be aligned moving forward."

Kringstad said while it's a start, more infrastructure will be necessary.

"WE have some of the richest natural gas resource," Kringstad said. "That means the highest percentages of propanes, butanes, and the natural gas liquids that are entrained in the gas as it comes up from the reservoir. The Bakken is world-class. And we have a tremendous need to process an separate those liquids, and have an infrastructure in place to move and market those liquids, not only here in the US, but export options as well."

Wahpeton Extension

Meanwhile, work is continuing on a new natural gas line that will serve Wahpeton and Kindred.

The Wahpeton Extension runs from the WBI compressor station near Mapleton to Wahpeton.

Kringstad said eh expects that pipeline will be in-service by the fourth quarter of this year.

"That will be a real big win for that southeast corner of the state, as they will get access to reliable natural gas service," Kringstad said. "In the past, it was an interruptible situation from a different natural gas source. So I'm excited for that."

The project may also include "farm taps" along the route.