A Dickinson man is dead in an officer-involved shooting

A 43 year old Dickinson man was killed in an officer involved shooting.

A release from the state Highway Patrol says at approximately 12:45 this morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop on state highway 1804, University Drive, in Bismarck. The driver fled, and traveled west on Bismarck Expressway. A second trooper and Morton County deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspect’s car tires were deflated, using spike strips, near New Salem. The patrol says the man then fired on the officers. Two troopers and a Morton County deputy returned fire, and the man was killed.

One female occupant of the car was unharmed.

The incident is now under investigation by the BCI. The troopers have been placed on administrative leave, common practice when an incident like this occurs.