20 North Dakota animal rescues join forces to raise money and awareness

Animal rescues work to save stray, abandoned, surrendered, injured or neglected pets and find new homes for them – and rescues from across the state are currently raising money and awareness of that work.

Twenty animal rescues and shelters are currently taking part in NORTH DAKOTA RAISE FOR RESCUES, a two week campaign to raise funds to support these organizations. Heather Mitchell is a board member for Diamond in the Ruff Pet Rescue. She says rescues incur several expenses in the process of rescuing and rehoming animals.

"We need the money for veterinary care, to make sure these animals are healthy and have proper vaccinations. We want to make sure we help control the pet overpopulation problem and not contribute to it, so we make sure that the animals are spayed and neutered - so that's another cost. We have costs for recruitment of volunteers, costs for supplies and food for the animals that come into rescues, and on a larger scales - some rescues have building costs as well."

Fundraising began September 2nd and ends September 15th. Donations can be made by texting RESCUE to 366283, or giving online at cdhs.ejoinme.org/NDR4R2024.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Diamond in the Ruff Pet Rescue, Adopt-A-Pet FM, Animal Empowerment League, Central Dakota Humane Society, Coal Country Animal Rescue, For Belle’s Sake - Rescue/Rehabilitation, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, Hairball Haven, Kitty City, Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue, Meowsers Cat Rescue, Miles of Love Dog Rescue, Mondak Animal Rescue, Prairie to Peaks Animal Assistance Foundation, Oreo’s Animal Rescue, Purrfect Pound Pals, The Crazy Cat Crew, The Humane Society of Richland/Wilkin Counties, The Stray Sanctuary, and TLC-ND Animal Resce. Rescues are located across North Dakota.