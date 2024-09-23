Flying high: Girls in Aviation Day event to take place in Fargo

The second annual Girls in Aviation Day will take place this weekend at the Fargo Air Museum.

Kate Feitel is President of the Northern Planes Chapter of Women in Aviation International. She says the event is free and designed to expose young girls to careers in aviation – and not just in the cockpit.

"Besides the typical commercial airlines, we'll have representatives from the North Dakota Space Grant Consortium, different aerospace exposure, different manufacturing represented from aviation companies in the area, the air traffic control tower to talk about how they're involved in flight planning, and as well - local tech schools to talk about different career opportunities, and how post-school education can look for them."

Feitel says last year, about a hundred girls attended the event. This year they are expecting between 150-200 girls between the ages of 5 and 18, for a day filled with interactive STEM activities and opportunities to meet women in aviation and aerospace roles.

Feitel says aviation is a very underrepresented industry for women – so it’s a great way to get more girls interested in the field.

She says a free registration link is posted in the Facebook Event Page for Girls in Aviation Day, and that various food trucks will be on hand for attendees to choose from for lunch.

Girls in Aviation Day takes place September 26th between 10am and 3pm at the Fargo Air Museum.