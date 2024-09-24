© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Board of Higher Education decides not to hire an "interim" president at Dickinson State University

Prairie Public Broadcasting | By Dave Thompson
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:42 AM CDT

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has decided NOT to name an interim President of Dickinson State University – and decided that Ty Orton will stay as the “acting” President.

Orton was named after DSU President Steve Easton resigned after a dust-up over the college’s nursing program, and his efforts to change the “tenure” program.

Four people were finalists for the interim job: DSU Vice-President Holly Gruhilke, Western Governor’s University provost Lucas Kavlie, college coach and consultant Ronald Kraft and former college president William Ruud.

Orton has served as the executive director of the DSU Heritage Foundation.

The Board went into executive session to discuss the interim president’s position.

The board approved setting up a search committee for DSU’s permanent president.
Tags
Local News Dickinson State University
Dave Thompson
See stories by Dave Thompson
Related Content