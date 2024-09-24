Board of Higher Education decides not to hire an "interim" president at Dickinson State University

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education has decided NOT to name an interim President of Dickinson State University – and decided that Ty Orton will stay as the “acting” President.

Orton was named after DSU President Steve Easton resigned after a dust-up over the college’s nursing program, and his efforts to change the “tenure” program.

Four people were finalists for the interim job: DSU Vice-President Holly Gruhilke, Western Governor’s University provost Lucas Kavlie, college coach and consultant Ronald Kraft and former college president William Ruud.

Orton has served as the executive director of the DSU Heritage Foundation.

The Board went into executive session to discuss the interim president’s position.

The board approved setting up a search committee for DSU’s permanent president.

