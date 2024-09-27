Girls In Aviation event this Saturday at Fargo Air Museum

The day-long event is designed to help get girls of all ages interested in the field of aviation and the opportunities it holds. Reporter Todd McDonald has this story...

The Fargo Air Museum will be the site of a free and family-friendly look into the scope of aviation, ranging from Rosie the Riveter to the reaches of outer space. Organizers of the second annual Girls in Aviation event say they're predicting a possible 150 to 200 children between the age of 5 and 18 to be in attendance for Saturday's event. Kate Feitel is president of the Women in Aviation International Northern Plains chapter.

"We are going to have a lot of different hands-on activities for the kids and one of them even being riveting together their own little custom airplane keychains. So for sure representing Rosie the Riveter and all the other strong women figures in aviation and manufacturing."

And Feitel says the activities of the day will be as diverse as the children in attendance.

"...For the smaller kids there's some hands-on coloring sheets with aviation themes. They can make different crafts that are aviation related. For kind of that mid-range there's some different STEM experiments to learn some of the key principles of flight.

And then for those older kids you have a large career panel discussion at 11 o'clock as well as about a dozen different local company exhibitors to talk about career opportunities."

The second annual Girls in Aviation event gets underway from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. at the Fargo Air Museum this Saturday. For Prairie Public, I'm Todd McDonald.