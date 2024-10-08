Red Cross: Blood donors needed to help restock after Helene and Milton

The American Red Cross continues to ask for donors to help restock blood products due to the ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene and anticipated aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Donors outside of the affected regions – including in Minnesota and the Dakotas are encouraged to make appointments to donate and help stabilize the blood supply.

Kimberly Vosseteig is Executive Director for the American Red Cross of North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota. She says even though she’s on the ground in Boone, North Carolina, it’s still hard to grasp the scope of the devastation that’s already taken place, let alone what’s to come.

"Two days ago, we just had a resident come down - and this was the first time she'd seen other people. She was with her son, and she was in complete shock. She had just a blank stare on her face, and was asking for a hot meal - which we provided - and we gave her water, but she had no idea what was going on because she was isolated for days, and not knowing if that was the end. That is what these people are seeing. There was no internet, there was no power, there is no running water. And to know that another horrific storm is on its way, even to the south - it's just unfathomable at this point."

Vosseteig says volunteers will be needed on the ground for the long term, in addition to monetary and blood donations.

Those who donate during the month of October will receive $10 Amazon gift cards, and be entered to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

