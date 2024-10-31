Produced water spill in Williams County

A produced water spill resulting from well equipment malfunction released an estimated 497 barrels, or 20,874 gallons of water in Williams County this week.

A news release from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says they were notified of the spill by Grayson Mills Operating on Wednesday, October 30. About three barrels, or 126 gallons of produced water is estimated to have impacted rangeland. The spill occurred about 7 miles west of Williston.

DEQ personnel are currently working on cleanup efforts, and plan to continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

