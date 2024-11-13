One dead in officer involved shooting in Fargo

A 65-year-old Fargo man is dead after an officer involved shooting this morning.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolksi says officers responded to the man’s residence in south Fargo this morning after 10am. He had made numerous calls for service throughout the morning related to needing medical assistance for suicidal ideations.

Zibolski says Fargo Fire and EMS were staged on scene, and dialogue with the man was not successful. He came out of the home with a handgun at 10:52am, and Zibolski says two officers fired on him. Life saving measures were performed, but not successful. The officers were placed on paid administrative duty.

Zibolksi says the names of the officers – a sergeant with eight years of service, and an officer with ten months of service – will be released Friday. The identity of the deceased will be released tomorrow.

Zibolski says Fargo Police had several prior contacts with the deceased.

"We've had six other contacts in 2024, and then, I don't have all the details previously - but several contacts prior to 2024 related to the same issues."

Zibolski called the incident “profoundly tragic.”

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.